20-K Cup Tournament commences at MTG Ground today

LAHORE: The 20-K Cup T20 Tournament will get underway from Thursday (today) with hosts Model Town Greens Club taking on Pindi Gymkhana in the inaugural match at Model Town Greens Ground here. The event, which involves altogether twenty top most local clubs of the city, promises exciting cricket in the shortest version of the game. Apart from the hosts ground, MTG, four other grounds of the city will hold the matches of the competition, which has been sponsored by Nabeel Ahmad, who is also the patron of this annual activity. The competition previously known as Col Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cup, is being organized to pay homage to Nabeel’s father in recognition of his services for the homeland. The event offers a total prize of Rs over a million with special cash prizes for top performers. According to Nabeel Ahmad, the prime objective of holding this event on annual basis is to revive club cricket and tape new talent. “While living in America, I am contributing in a national duty to promote cricket as collective efforts are needed to infuse a new life in Pakistan’s dying club cricket,” said Nabeel, himself a former cricketer.