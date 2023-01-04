Govt will go all out to achieve family planning targets: Punjab CM

Dr Luay Shabaneh, country representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and agreed to make cooperation more effective for population welfare, especially family planning.

The CM announced the recruitment of approved vacant posts in the Population Welfare Department and added that the government will go all out to achieve the family planning targets. He added that people in rural and urban backward areas will be sensitized about the importance of family planning. Family health clinics and welfare centers will be made more functional and initiatives will be regularly monitored at tehsil and district levels, he stated.

The CM said that the provincial government has decided to give a special package, under the Punjab Ehsaas program, to families adopting family planning measures. The rapidly increasing population is a threat to human survival on the planet as rampant population growth increases health, education, environmental and employment problems. Public cooperation with government efforts is indispensable to overcoming population-related problems. By controlling the population, the quality of life can also be improved; he said and concluded that all should work to raise societal awareness about population planning.

Dr Luay Shabaneh noted that the Parvez Elahi-led Punjab government was taking exemplary steps for population welfare. We are happy that Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s programs for population welfare are showing encouraging results. We will continue to work closely with the Punjab government regarding population welfare, he added.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary Population Welfare Salman Ejaz, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Dr Irshad, DG Population Welfare Saman Rai, Program & Technical Specialist Shoaib Ahmad Shahzad, Technical Specialist (Gender) Sania Durrani and others were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave a prize of five lakh rupees and a certificate of appreciation to rescuer Abdul Rahman who led the rescue operation of safely descending a man who ascended the clock tower in Faisalabad.

He also gave a reward of one lakh rupees each and certificates of appreciation to rescuers Arsalan Ahmad, Rafaqat Beg, Fahd Amin and Engr Ehtisham for their role in the rescue operation.

The CM appreciated their hard work and commitment to duty to save the citizens and added that Rescue 1122 has the honor of being the first to arrive in disasters or difficult times. The Faisalabad rescuers have set a high example of duty and we are proud of the institution. I had created this institution which, today, is like a big shade to the needy, he added. DG Rescue 1122 and others were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while announcing an another mega project in the health sector said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies will be established in the Pakistan Liver and Kidney Transplant Institute at Lahore. CM laid the foundation stone of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies at PKLI Lahore today. CM revealed that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies will be established at the cost of Rs. 3 billion 50 crore adding that funds have been allocated for establishing Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies.

The CM disclosed that doctors will be imparted specialized training in 17 subjects after MBBS while nurses will be imparted specialized training in 10 subjects. CM while announcing to earmark 10 acres of land for setting up new block at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University stated that the said land will be allocated in the Knowledge Park of new block of Fatima Jinnah Medical University. CM apprised that 2 acres land will also be earmarked for Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority adding that said land will be earmarked in the Knowledge Park for Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority. CM informed that opportunities of courses to doctors, nurses and relating to management will be provided in the Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies. Latest courses training will be imparted for the Post Graduate Training.

The CM outlined that funds for the bone marrow transplant centres have been allocated and a ban for recruitment in the PKLI has been lifted. Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Dr. Yasmeen Rashid and Secretary Specialized Healthcare Ahmed Javed Qazi gave a briefing to CM Parvez Elahi about the Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Post Graduate Studies. Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare Dr. Yasmeen Rashid Assembly Members Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Former President Bank of Punjab Hamesh Khan, Secretaries of Information, SHC&ME, Finance, DGPR, Chairman PKLI Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Chaudhry, Dean PKLI Prof. Faisal Dar, Board Members of PKLI and concerned officials also participated in the ceremony.