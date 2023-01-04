Bilawal pays homage to Salman Taseer on his death anniversary

Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday paid glowing tributes to former Punjab governor Salman Taseer on his death anniversary.

“We pay red salute to the struggle of Shaheed Salman Taseer. He sacrificed his life in advancing the philosophy of the PPP,” he said.

“Salman Taseer spoke about the rights given to the weak sections of the society, especially the minorities, in the Constitution of Pakistan,” he added.

Bilawal said that Salman Taseer was an asset to the PPP, adding that the PPP held his sacrifice in high regard.