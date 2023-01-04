Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 04 January 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Karachi PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Islamabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Peshawar PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Quetta PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Sialkot PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Attock PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Gujranwala PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Jehlum PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Multan PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Bahawalpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Gujrat PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Nawabshah PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Chakwal PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Hyderabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Nowshehra PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Sargodha PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Faisalabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090 Mirpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090