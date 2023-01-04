Daily Times

Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 04 January 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090

 

 

