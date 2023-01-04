Taseer — a man of courage

Shaheed Salmaan Taseer will always be remembered for his courage and principles. He believed in establishing a society where all Pakistanis are provided with equal rights by the state. He saw no cast, culture, religion or ethnicity, but only humanity. Using hate and religious bigotry to achieve political goals should be condemned, as they are the breeding grounds for perpetrating violent extremism in the country. In order to establish a truly egalitarian society, all such evils which perpetuate hate and violence should be eradicated.