Anjali Phougat dressing miss universe’s beauty queens for the 71st event

Leading designer Anjali phougat is super excited to witness 71st Miss Universe happening in New Orleans. Anjali Phougat is no stranger to the world of fashion and beauty. She has had the amazing opportunity to travel around the globe styling some of the most beautiful women in pageantry and Anjali is dressing up a few of the Miss Universe Beauty Queens and going to witness 71st Miss Universe event in New Orleans this month. Anjali is preparing for this momentous occasion and what her plans are for dressing for the beauty pageants in January 2023. Anjali Phougat is a world-renowned fashion designer who has been dressing Miss Universe’s beauty queens for the past few years. She is known for her elegant and timeless designs that make women look their best on the special occasions of their lives.



She started her career working as a designer. After a few years, she launched her own label known as DDC (Designer Dream Collection) and quickly became one of the most sought-after designers in the country. In recent years, Phougat has become increasingly involved in dressing Miss Universe contestants. She has dressed several winners and runner-ups, and her designs have been featured in magazines and newspapers around the world. Anjali has been designing jewelry and dresses for Miss Universe Chile and Miss Universe Armania. Phougat’s designs are known for their feminine silhouettes, delicate fabrics, and intricate beading. She often uses traditional Indian fabrics and embellishments in her designs, which gives them a unique and exotic flair. Whether she’s dressing as a winner or a runner-up, Phougat always makes sure her muse feel like royalty. “I want them to feel like they’re the only girl in the world,” she says. “That’s my goal.”

When you look at her work and how they transpire into an unending choice of embroideries and beautiful fabrics. Her choice of fabrics are tastefully selected—satin, velvet, tulle, and organza which add a beautiful sheen to the clothes. She broke many myths with her collection and also one about the fact that light color dresses do not go with all skin tones.

“It was such an amazing experience to dress Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for the 70th Miss Universe pageant,” says Anjali. “She looked absolutely stunning in her gowns and I feel proud to have been a part of the Miss Universe journey.” Anjali has been designing gowns for prestigious events for years and has become known for her exquisite creations. She is passionate about helping women look and feel their best on the biggest stage in the world. “It’s always an honor to be a part of the Miss Universe pageant,” says Anjali. “I absolutely love what I do and I’m so grateful to be able to share my talent with these incredible women & I wish all the queens to do their best and want the best queen to win the pageant” She is hopeful that the queens will use the platform to support good causes.

Her unique and distinct sense of styling created ripples in the fashion industry. It is now a real deal.