Imran Ashraf says he is going through ‘destructive phase’ after divorce

Pakistan actor Imran Ashraf has recently announced divorce with his wife Kiran Ashfaq and opened up how he and his son are coping up after the separation.

The “Ranjha Ranjha Kardi” actor appeared in The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary in which he briefly talked about his life after divorce. Talking about it, Imran Ashraf said, “I think, in the video, I said that we are going through destruction phase, well, there is no negativity in our lives, we are taking care of our son Roham together, my life’s biggest objective is my son, what would my son think about me in the future when will see any controversial thing about me, I could never say such a thing which will be causing damage, or which goes against me or my ethics. We are going through difficult times as parents, it is a tough time, please pray for me, Kiran and my son”.

Imran also revealed that how he uses to train and treat his son Roham, talking about training his beloved son Roham, Imran Ashraf said, “Firstly, I love my son a lot but I will not do any bad thing or any injustice with anyone in his blind love, secondly, I make sure to respond to each question asked by my son even if it is a very small, trivial or foolish question, for instance if he asks, ‘will go into the red air plane’, I say to him, ‘yes’ and then make sure to act accordingly, I further clarify my answers too. Also, I think that the warmth you get from hugging your kid is amazing and people should express their love with their kids.”

Imran and his wife announced their divorce in Oct, 2022 and they have one child, Rosham.