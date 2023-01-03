Gauahar Khan flexes her pregnancy glow in latest pictures

Actor Gauahar Khan, who announced her first pregnancy last month, has finally shared her first baby bum photo with her fans and well-wishers.

Recently, Khan dropped two pictures that were clicked in an outdoor location in Goa. The mom-to-be wore a simple flowy strapless frock and cradled her bump in one of the pictures. She shared her sun kissed pictures while flexing her baby bump and gave a wide smile while posing for the camera.

She captioned the photos: “Ma sha Allah, Laa quwataa illa billah!”

Her million dollar pictures caught eyes of many on social media as many commented and wished Khan. Furthermore, her husband Zaid could also not resist commenting on the picture. He praised the beauty of his wife and wrote: “Beautiful.”

On December 20, Zaid and Gauahar announced the good news via Instagram by sharing an animated reel that read: “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey.”

The duo got married in a grand wedding ceremony in December 2020. Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar. Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan rose to fame from the much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss Season 7, reports Hindustan Times.