Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra return from Dubai after celebrating New Year

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they return from Dubai after celebrating New Year.

The two walked confidently from the arrival gates and did not try to avoid the paparazzi at any point. Sid and Kiara are the next rumoured couple of the B-town who are reportedly planning to get married in a month.

The duo opted for a very casual look for the airport. Advani wore a light pink coloured t-shirt along with a pair of white jeans and golden shoes. Her hair was tied up in a neat bun and she carried a backpack too. Meanwhile, Malhotra wore a black shirt with black baggy pants and a white jacket.

Both of them walked towards the exit gate while talking to each other, flashing their charismatic smile on their faces.

Fans, after spotting the two, couldn’t resist commenting. They wrote: “They have positive vibe around can’t wait for their wedding.” Another fan wrote: “Wow best Jodi of bollywood bs ab jaldi se shadi karlo.”

The Shershah duo celebrated their New Year in Dubai along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Rani Mukerji. The actress shared a picture from the gathering and wrote: “Favourite Malhotras.”

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not given any confirmation about their relationship yet, reports HindustanTimes.