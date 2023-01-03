Ahsan for afresh comprehensive curriculum to produce analytical minds

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives here on Tuesday underlined the importance of devising afresh comprehensive curriculum that would help produce analytical and creative minds to cope with the 21st century challenges.

Addressing a roundtable conference here, the federal minister said that all the public sector universities, institutions of education and leading private schools do have potential to promote education, however there was need to develop the curriculum with consensus so that it may have an ownership.

He said, the curriculum should lead towards producing creative and analytical minds and encourage critical thinking. He said, in this era of knowledge economy, intellectual capital power and brain power determine future of a nation.

The minister deplored that currently we have lost the epistemology i.e observation and reason which is basics of education and knowledge.

He said, the existing educational system does not encourage observation and reasoning and even teachers discourage students to question in the classes. He said, when this methodology was adopted in the past, Ibn e Sina, Ibn-e-Rushd and Al-Khwarizmi like people were produced, adding that had there been the concept of noble prize at that time, over 70 percent of those would have gone to Muslim intellectuals.

He said, there was need to promote education that leads to creativity and innovation adding that the examination system also needed reformation. He urged the education ministry to give proposals for establishing state-of-the art teachers’ training centre as soon as possible so that it may be materialized.

Working women and women with disabilities have demanded more public sector hostels in the federal capital to address their accommodation issues.

Talking to APP, Shahida Zain, a working woman with disability said that the majority of working women in the federal capital have no option but to live in hostels already congested with little room and high prices.

She said that “I had no other choice but to take refuge in a private hostel for which I have to pay lion’s share of my salary. She said that apart from payment of a heavy amount, she has to face poor facilities like unhygienic environment, insufficient food and laundry issues combined with washrooms, privacy and security.

Due to the lack of public sector accommodations, the private hostels have been charging heavily and exploit the situation to the fullest.

Another working woman Zahra said that she has been searching for a public sector hostel for 3 years but she could not find one and she is compelled to live in a private room. She said that private hostels charge hefty amounts which some of the women cant afford.

When contacted an official of the Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Khawaja said the Ministry had issued directives to Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make quick work on allotted plots for women hostels to cater their needs. He said that the Ministry had already allocated various places to construct more public sector hostels for women and it would be done very soon.