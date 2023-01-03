The Eat Festival 2023 to celebrate a decade of the biggest food event in Karachi

The Eat Festival Karachi edition, formerly known as Karachi Eat is the most renowned and iconic food festival in Pakistan. During the last 10 years, the festival has been a platform for budding foodpreneurs, who serve up the most innovative spread to a demanding audience of food enthusiasts of all ages. The festival is expected to host over 250,000 eager festivalgoers from the 6th-8th of January 2023 in Karachi.

At the heart of the festival was the intention to bring people together from all walks of life and provide much-needed opportunities to people from our culinary world. True to its spirit the 2023 Eat Festival Karachi edition has taken a step further in providing students from culinary schools with a launching pad that catapults them into the food industry. This year, the festival will host over 125 food partners serving the best the city has to offer.

Another exciting aspect of this year’s Eat Festival is the online version of the festival which aims to be the largest online food festival of its kind in the Asian belt. ‘Eat Cloud powered by panda kitchens’, the largest network of Cloud Kitchens in Pakistan have teamed up with the leading online food and grocery platform, foodpanda Pakistan, to create this online experience. Online audiences can order food from the festival and enjoy it in the comfort of their homes. A fleet of foodpanda riders will be available on-ground for this purpose.

Key performers; Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, Bilal Maqsood, and Zeb Bangash will perform at the event. Media partners, Eats Official a division of Eat Food Pakistan Private Limited, will be present on-ground to welcome the food community.

The on-ground event management will be handled by ‘The Curators’ this year.

The hosts are all set to welcome food enthusiasts to the biggest food festival in the city. Eat Festival, Eat Cloud, Eats Official, and CKO Events are all divisions of Eat Food Pakistan Private Limited.