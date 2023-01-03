‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ creates new domestic and global records

Pakistani movie The Legend of Maula Jatt has now cemented itself as Pakistan’s highest-grossing movie of all time having amassed Rs 1 billion domestically and completing $10 million globally in its two-and-a-half month run in cinemas.

Figures shared by industry insiders and producers and director of the movie showed that despite its staggered release across the country, the movie continues to attract large crowds, witnessing a late surge in ticket sales, in part thanks to winter vacations and influx of expatriates.

Data shared by industry insiders showed that despite falling to a domestic collection of Rs 20.6 million for the 10th week, collection rose to Rs 28.5 million.

Meanwhile, TLoMJ Director Bilal Lashari tweeted about the milestone.

“Perfect timing as #thelegendofmaulajatt crosses 100 crore tonight at the Box Office in Pakistan and $10 million worldwide.” Once again, a big thank you to team Maula Jatt and fans of TLOMJ across the world who made this film a roaring success.

“Wishing you all a very happy new year,” he said. This effectively makes Lashari Pakistan’s most successful director. News of TLoMJ’s global gross comes amid news that the release of the Pakistani blockbuster has been cancelled in India. Should the decision be reversed, it would make TLOMJ become the first Pakistani film to be released in India in more than 10 years.

Given how it has proved itself across the world, there would have been the potential that the film could gather an even greater gross in India.