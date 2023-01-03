Anoushay Abbasi’s latest video goes viral

Actor Anoushay Abbasi is one of the most promising actors thanks to her performance in stellar dramas. She adds flair to serials with diverse portrayals of characters.

Apart from her on-screen work, Anoushay Abbasi – sister of actors Javeria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi – is one of the most sought models. She has walked the ramp in illustrious fashion and beauty shows. Her celebrity status has gotten a big fanbase on social media.

The ‘Beenam’ star says in touch with her fans through pictures and videos that go viral. Her visuals get millions of reactions and heart-warming reactions.

Recently, Anoushay Abbasi posted a video of her setting off “into the abyss” is going viral. The clip showed her travelling to an exotic location.

Anoushay Abbasi’s latest post has thousands of likes and heartwarming comments.

It is the latest entry in her list of videos that have mesmerised her fans. Earlier, the celebrity won social media with a video in which she looked glamourous

It is not just pictures and videos she uploads on Instagram. She opens up about social and political happenings in the country also.

Apart from her modelling stint, she has acted in hit serials Benaam’, ‘Prem Gali,’ ‘Ghalati,’ ‘Pyarey Afzal’ and ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar.’