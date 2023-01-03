Zhalay looks pretty in new alluring photos

Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part of the showbiz industry since 2008 and has earned the hearts of millions of people.

This time, the beautiful social media star left her fans speechless when she posted stunning photos of herself on her account.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.a

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Zhalay’s timeless beauty. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Daray Daray Naina, Kitni Girhain Baqi Haim, Madiha Maliha, Main Mummy Aur Who, Uraan, Sartaj Mera Tu Raaj Mera, Dil e Janam and many more.