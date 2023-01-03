Daily Times

Birthday wishes pour in for Hina Altaf

Congratulatory messages pour in for Pakistani actor Hina Altaf who has turned 31 on Monday. Social media users are greeting the Aatish star who shared a beautiful moment with her husband Agha Ali. Despite throwing a star-studded birthday bash, the actor opted for a graceful way to celebrate her special day. In her latest Instagram post, Hina donning casuals can be seen cutting a slice of a cake with a sparkler on top. My Kinda Birthday, she wrote, while tagging her husband Agha Ali – who is also an actor. Meanwhile, fans and friends showered Hina with love and prayers on her birthday. The diva is a former video jockey who rose to fame with Girl’s Republic. She later entered drama industry and is known for her role in Udaari, Dil-e-Jaanam and Dil-e-Gumshuda.

