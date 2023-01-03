Conway hits century as New Zealand reach 309-6 on day one of final Test

KARACHI: Opener Devon Conway hit a dazzling century as New Zealand reached 309 for the loss of six wickets on the first day of their second and final Test against Pakistan at National Stadium here Monday. Electing to bat first, the visitors started strongly as Conway, who made 122, stitched together partnerships of 134 and 100 with Tom Latham and Kane Williamson respectively in front of a modest crowd at the National Stadium. At the close, Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi were batting on 30 and 11 respectively as they try to revive New Zealand’s innings. Conway, who scored a total of 110 runs in the first Test, hit 16 boundaries and one six in his 191-ball knock to notch his fourth century in Test cricket. “It’s been a good ride so far, I’ve only played a handful of Test games so it’s nice to get the opportunity to play and contribute for the team,” Conway, whose century took him past 1,000 Test runs, told reporters. “It was nice batting out there with Tommy Latham and Kane, we managed to form some good partnerships.”

Pakistan were finally able to stem New Zealand’s flow in the evening as they took five wickets in the final session, with Agha Salman claiming the scalps of Conway, Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell. Salman grabbed 3-55 and Naseem Shah took 2-44 to trigger a New Zealand middle-order slump which saw the tourists lose five wickets for 45 runs during the final session, slumping from 234-1 to 279-6. “I try to contribute as much as possible when I get the chance to bowl,” Salman told reporters. “I think as the test progresses, the wicket will begin to turn, because I feel it has more bite than it did in the first Test.” The two-match series is tied at 0-0 after the opening game, which was also played in Karachi, ended in a draw. Following the second Test, the two sides will meet in a three-match one-day international series in Karachi. The hosts picked Naseem and Hasan Ali in place of spinner Nauman Ali and fast-bowler Mohammad Wasim after the first Test, while New Zealand picked pacer Matt Henry over Neil Wagner.