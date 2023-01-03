Match in PCB

Changes in various departments are anticipated when the government changes. The Pakistan Cricket Board is an example of this. Despite the fact that the PDM administration took over in April, Imran Khan’s PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, stayed in office for several months. Those who follow cricket and cricket politics were certain that the PCB chairman would be replaced, as none of Khan’s close aides in any department would be permitted to continue in positions of power. Raja, on the other hand, remained head of the management committee until December, when he was fired, and former PCB chairman and Pakistan Super League founder Najam Sethi was named PCB chairman. But the way he was brought in, no cricket lover would approve of it.

Sethi has announced reforms. To begin with, many of those who were fired during Raja’s tenure were reinstated. Furthermore, significant reforms include the revival of the 2014 PCB constitution, governance democracy, and the reintroduction of regions, departments, districts, and clubs. Also, administrative and structural adjustments are likely, as is the establishment of new jobs for cricketers. Sethi also announced the reinstatement of the politically dismissed cricket board staff. These institutional adjustments in the cricket board will help cricket to progress even further. During Sethi’s previous term, the sport was revitalized and players, such as Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi were brought in and polished during his time. Another feather in Sethi’s cap is PSL.

With the restoration of cricket clubs and district-level cricket, new talent will develop, ensuring that the national squad remains fresh for all international series. These clubs and district-level teams are critical for discovering new and undiscovered talent that would otherwise never have the opportunity to play for the national team. Furthermore, the previous management’s politicised actions that cost the team and country will now be reversed, and Pakistan may finally start winning again under a stronger captaincy and batting order.

There is expected to be a positive change with experienced cricketer and former captain Shahid Afridi as interim Chair of the Men’s National Selection Committee and other members of the panel such as Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum at the helm. It is essential for management to work together to create a healthy environment rather than pulling each other’s legs for power, as goodwill only comes from money. Furthermore, the former management order’s efforts should not be overlooked, and their legacy should be carried forward with minor modifications. The country is looking forward to good cricket. *