New air attacks on Kyiv after Russia’s New Year assaults

A fresh aerial strike targeted Kyiv on Monday, after a New Year’s weekend marked by dozens of Russian assaults that killed at least five people. The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones on Saturday, killing four people, and a new attack Sunday killed one in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia. Kyiv was once again rocked by an air raid on Monday morning, with the city’s military administration ordering residents just after 1:00 am (2300 GMT Sunday) to seek shelter. “Russian occupiers carried out a massive attack” with Iranian-made drones, Ukraine’s air force said.

Air defences managed to shoot down 41 drones and a missile, officials said, adding that the attack had again targeted energy facilities. The power company Ukrenergo said the situation with the electricity supply in Kyiv was now “more complicated”. “That is why emergency shutdowns are now in effect,” it said on social media. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in Kyiv’s northeastern Desnyanskyi district and said emergency services were dispatched.

“An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalised in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital,” he said. Authorities later said he was hit by the falling debris. Russia’s New Year assaults — which targeted downtown areas of large cities — show a change in tactics, said an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Russia no longer has any military goals and is trying to kill as many civilians as possible and destroy more civilian facilities,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

“A war to kill.” The attacks came as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month. In Russia, officials on Monday said a Ukrainian drone had struck an energy facility in the Bryansk region neighbouring Ukraine.

Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram that the strike had cut off electricity to a village. Officials in another region also reported a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone being shot down near the city of Voronezh, some 180 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. Kyiv has a policy of not claiming responsibility for such raids.