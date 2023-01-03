Low-cost alternate feed resources to reduce feeding cost: PARC

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) conducted a seminar on ALP project entitled “Evaluation of Crop Residues Based Total Mixed Fermented Rations for Ruminants” at Livestock Research Station (LRS), ASI, National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) on 30th December, 2022. The aim of seminar/project was of growers and scientists relating “Usage of agri waste prepared silage in preparation of animals’ feed in low cost.

The Chairman, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali while addressing the participants of the seminar said Livestock has an important role in promoting socioeconomic development in rural areas. Livestock has potential for poverty alleviation. Recent past the price of feed and feed ingredients is increasing day by day in this scenario there is a dire need to introduce and include low-cost alternate feed resources to reduce the feeding cost. PARC / NARC animal scientists are striving for the betterment of livestock farmers in Pakistan. Dr. Ali has vowed to facilitate the growers in use of agri stuff based silage in preparation of animal food. The use of sugar beet pulp silage or citrus pulp silage instead of maize silage not only reduces the feeding cost from 25 to 30% but can also improve the production performance of the livestock. He said that the farmers needed to be informed about the outcome of the project to earn maximum for economy of the country from it. He appreciated the scientists for their committed efforts urged them to continue to work with more commitment in future.

Dr. M. Iqbal Anjum, Project In charge shared the detailed information on feeds and nutrition of cattle and buffaloes. He highlighted that according to an estimate; about 60 to 70% of the cost on rearing of livestock is on feeding. An estimated 2.1 million tons of sugar beet pulp and citrus pulp are produced annually in the country. Sugar beet pulp and citrus pulp both are high in moisture contents ranged from 80-90%, which is associated with great loss due to rapid rotten. In different feed experimentation sugar beet pulp or citrus pulp ensiled with maize cobs were used from 25 to 50% with concentrate combinations and obtained body weights from 700-950 gram per day. The sugar beet pulp silage is more palatable to animals than citrus pulp silage and the animals had gained more body weight. The seminar was concluded with the vote of thanks.