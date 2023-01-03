SHC directs police not to arrest Gill

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Police to refrain from detaining Shahbaz Gill in cases registered in Karachi. The hearing was held in the SHC in the cases pertaining to the insulting statements against national institutions. Lawyers of Mr Gill were of the view that a plea had been registered in the SHC for declaring the cases null and void and unless a detailed judgement came, the Police must be barred from arresting Mr Gill. In his petition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader said cases had been registered against him in Karachi – police stations Sarjani town and Rizvia, when he had already been nominated in a case in the Lahore’s police station Manga Mandi. The SHC immediately accepted the plea of Mr Gill and ordered the Police to refrain from arresting him. The former advisor to the Prime Minister remained behind bars for few weeks in his controversial remarks against the state institutions.