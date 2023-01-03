ECP announces polls on Faisal Vawda’s vacant seat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the schedule for polling on a seat vacated by former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda in the Senate. According to the schedule issued by the ECP, election for the vacant seat in the upper house of Parliament will be held on January 25 in the Sindh Assembly building. Candidates can submit their nomination papers from January 5 to January 7. The nomination papers will be scrutinized until January 12 and a final list of the candidates will be released on January 19. Polling day has been set as January 25. Elections will commence at 9am and will continue uninterrupted until 4pm. Vawda was ousted from the PTI in October 2022 for controversial remarks against the party’s long march due to which he resigned from his seat in the upper house of parliament. The Supreme Court, however, had commuted Vawda’s disqualification over dual nationality from a life term to that five years.