PTI seeks action against Tessori for ‘acting as MQM head’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman has written a letter to President Arif Alvi against Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori over his efforts to unify various MQM factions.

In the letter shared on his Twitter handle, the PTI MPA accused the Sindh governor, who belongs to MQM-Pakistan, of abusing his official position to conduct “partisan politics on behalf of the MQM, as if he is the party’s head”. “The Governor of a province represents you [the President] and the Federation and thus, the office of Governor should be non-partisan and thus, avoid doing politics on behalf of any political party,” read the letter.

“The Governor has been visiting political offices of the MQM, PSP and other factions of the MQM in an attempt at political maneuvering or…political engineering to unite these political parties ahead of local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad,” it read. Khurram termed Tessori’s actions a “clear violation” of the Constitution, asking the president to investigate his alleged misconduct.

A day earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan said MQM factions were being reunited and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leaders included in the PPP to counter the PTI in the next elections. Due to the efforts of the Sindh governor, MQM’s Rabita (coordination) Committee expressed its support for former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Dr Farooq Sattar’s decision to rejoin the party.

The Sindh Governor’s House is now the focal point of political activities and Tessori is playing a crucial role in bringing about the merger of the MQM factions. At a full quorum meeting to unify the factions, the MQM last week formally took all the members of the coordination committee into confidence for the first time – a development that was being hailed as a significant breakthrough.