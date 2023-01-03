IG Punjab hails Okara Police for arresting child’s killers

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has given Shabash (appreciation) to Okara Police for arresting the killers of a child who was kidnapped for ransom in Okara in less than 24 hours.

The IG Punjab ordered DPO Okara to conduct the investigation of the incident under personal supervision and said that the investigation should be completed as soon as possible and severe punishment should be given to the two accused.

The drop scene of kidnapping for ransom and murder of a young child in Okara happened in a very short time due to the hard work and professionalism of the police team.

Police Station B division police set an example of professionalism by arresting the accused in a few hours. A day earlier, unknown accused kidnapped young Hasan Ali and demanded ransom and later killed him and threw his body in Rajbah.

District Police Officer Captain (retd) Muhammad Furqan Bilal took notice and ordered immediate arrest of the accused, local police traced the accused namely Aqeel and Irshad and arrested them within a few hours.

During the investigation, the accused also confessed to their crime. The accused Aqeel is the neighbor of the slain child.