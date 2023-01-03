Pervaiz Elahi inaugurates new Punjab Assembly building

Punjab Chaudhry Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi inaugurated the new building of the Punjab Assembly on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM stated that the political norms of tolerance and fraternity have been promoted in the province.

“We have contained the opposition in good work, but the PML-N is an expert in wrongdoing. The PML-N is the king of doing bad things, it doesn’t matter to them and there is no one to stop them. They come to power after 5/10 years and leave after destroying all the previous development,” he said.

The CM noted that in the history of Pakistan, under the leadership of Imran Khan, the Punjab Assembly has carried out maximum legislation.

“Legislation for the service of religion is Imran Khan, PTI and our honour,” he maintained, and added that countless assemblies of the world have been formed in 300 years, but police did not enter any assembly.

“There was once a murder in the British Assembly Westminster, which became an ugly stain. Though a murder did not happen here, it was no less than that. The police trespassed the Punjab Assembly at the behest of our turncoat deputy speaker and other henchmen of the PMLN. The police can never enter the assembly and attack in this way,” he added.

He said the PML-N’s private workers and goons entered and created havoc in the assembly and injured women.

“A member of the assembly Aasia Bibi was seriously injured, but by the grace of Allah Almighty, she has recovered. The intrusion of police inside the Punjab Assembly cannot be forgotten in any way,” he added.

The chief minister said police intrusion and rioting in the Punjab Assembly is a dark chapter of history and this incident is a stigma on the face of PMLN and it will remain a part of history.

The CM said that Allah Almighty has paved the way for the position of chief ministership. “Allah Almighty has provided an opportunity and I am thankful to Allah Almighty for getting the opportunity to serve the masses. The train of development has resumed its work from where it left off. We had to wait for 10/15 years for the completion of the new assembly building. We are always thankful to Allah Almighty for the fulfilment of our obligations. I didn’t know that Allah Almighty would grant the position of chief ministership,” he said.

He said that in 1938, the old building of the Punjab Assembly was built, when he became speaker. “I first built a mosque, laid the foundation stone of the new building and the honour of inauguration was also given by Allah Almighty,” he added.

Chief Architect Zara’s design was selected for the new assembly building. NCA’s team built a state-of-the-art dome. Turkish experts called the dome of the new assembly building a miracle. A new assembly building is not important, legislation is important. “Khatm-e-Nabuwat (PBUH), Nazra and translation of Quran, Muttahida Ulema Board and Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) University Act have been passed. Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) University will be provided with books about religious knowledge. Rescue 1122, free medicines in an emergency, tripled salary for doctors and Jubilee Town Dental Institute Acts were also passed,” he said. The chief minister said scholarship for girls in South Punjab was increased to 100%. “The Public Defender Act will provide free legal aid to the people up to the Supreme Court,” he noted.

“The credit for good work would go to us,” he said, and regretted that kitty was burdened by creating obstacles in the construction of the new block of the assembly for 10 years.

“It is unfortunate not to maintain good political traditions. We have always established an atmosphere of brotherhood and good political traditions. Unfortunately, opponents have destroyed our good traditions. If one does not follow good traditions, politicians are defamed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about kidnap-cum-murder of a child in Okara, and ordered strict legal action against the arrested accused.

“The perpetrator of the crime deserves severe punishment according to the law and no effort should be spared in providing justice to the bereft family,” he said, and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.