PTI MNA Nasir Musazai to join JUI-F

The PTI MNA Nasir Khan Musazai on Monday confirmed that he has accepted the JUI-F invitation and would formally join JUI-F in the next few days.

Talking to media men in Peshawar Press Club (PPC), he said that he had joined PTI in 2018 and was impressed by the slogans of bringing change and improvement in the public sector entities. However, during the four years’ rule it had miserably failed in taking a single step towards the achievement of these goals, rather it played havoc with constitutional institutions like the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), establishment and others.

The MNA said that the PTI leadership has turned the popular slogan of change into the slogan of destruction, adding that he was definitely impressed by that slogan. But, now his political goals will not be achieved through PTI, then there is no need for him to remain within the ranks of the party.

To another query, he said that the vision of PTI was only how to enter the power corridor and that was also its case in 2014 when they after defeat in the general elections boycotted the National Assembly proceedings and even today they were not ready to tender resignation from the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. He said that the PTI government was replaced through a constitutional and legal manner of no-confidence, but they were cursing it and not ready to sit on opposition benches and play their constitutional role in the parliament.

Musazai further said that the PTI leadership was not serious in tendering resignations from the National Assembly and if the case was the opposite, then it should have ordered their MNAs to appear before the National Assembly Speaker.