PhD scholar Abdul Qayyum defends thesis

Public Defence of PhD Scholar Abdul Qayyum from the Department of International Relations Qurtuba University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar, was held. All Faculty members of the university, research scholars, academicians, and other audiences were present on the occasion. Scholar Abdul Qayyum successfully defended his PhD dissertation and consequently all the participants appreciated the rigorous attempt of the scholar. External Examiner Professor Doctor Fakhr-ul-Islam, Director Pakistan Study Center, Peshawar University, appreciated and recommended the scholar for the award of PhD degree in International Relations. Abdul Qayyum completed his research work under the supervision of Dr. Najeeb Ullah.