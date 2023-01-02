Jeremy Renner hospitalized in critical but stable condition

Marvel Studios star Jeremy Renner has been shifted to hospital after sustaining injuries while plowing snow.

As reported by Deadline, longtime Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition because of a weather-related accident the Hawkeye star experienced clearing snow.

Renner’s spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened sometime Sunday, noting that Renner had been airlifted to a nearby hospital.

It has been confirmed his family is with him now and is “receiving excellent care.”

The statement from Renner’s representation reads as follows:

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today… His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Due to Renner’s residence in the vicinity of Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, The Reno Gazette-Journal also covered the incident (south of Reno, Nevada). This comes after over 35,000 people lost power after the Northern Nevada region was covered in snow over the New Year’s holiday.

The Direct sends our best wishes to Jeremy Renner and his family during this difficult time.