‘Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha’ — BTS clip from set goes viral

The BTS clip shared by Rabya Kulsoom from the sets of ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ is viral on social media.Rabya Kulsoom who plays the role of Neelo, the sister of Wahaj Ali’s character Saad in the show, treated her Insta fam with a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes fun from the sets.In the clip going viral across social sites, Kulsoom teases Ali for ‘doing what he does best’ as the camera goes off during the shoot. The short snippet sees the latter relish the fritters and dip brought by veteran actor, Shaheen Khan, who essays the mother of the duo in the title.“Wahaj doing what he does best, EATING,” the ‘Fraud’ actor wrote in the text on the video.About the serial, ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ is a love triangle between Maheer (Hania Aamir), Saad and Areeb (Zaviya Nauman). Apart from the A-list trio, the ensemble cast of the romance play features Shahood Alvi, Salma Hassan, Angeline Malik, Noor-ul-Hassan, Javed Sheikh, Shaheen Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Amber Khan, Sabeena Syed, Ayesha Mirza and Washma Fatima.Sidra Seher Imran has written the story of the drama, while Badar Mehmood directed it, under the production banner ‘Big Bang Entertainment’ of Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi. The soul-soothing OST is the recreation by Baloch singer Kaifi Khali, of his chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ airs every Monday in prime time on ARY Digital.