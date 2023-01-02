Esra spends moments of outgoing year in distinctive fashion

Turkish diva Esra Bilgic doesn t require an introduction because she has bagged success in the world of entertainment, both in her own country and abroad.

The diva, like many other celebrities, is a frequent user of social media, having a strong connection with her followers, and keeps enthralling them with intriguing content on her platform. This time, Esra released a collection of photos in which she can be seen enjoying the remaining hours of the outgoing year in a distinctive manner.

The actress is seen covering up against the cold with a colorful muffler and a blackish winter top. Each of the photos of her was taken in a different location and each one has its own unique features. Another image from the collection shows Esra at a stunning location covered with vibrant flowers, and the way she smiles uplifts the image.

Esra is seen innocently gazing up stairs as her head is covered by a muffler in another snap. After releasing her captivating collection of photographs, fans were ecstatic and left plenty of feedback in the comments box, including different emoticons and penning statements. As seen by her enormous fan following of 7.1 million followers on Instagram, Bilgic has amassed a lot of love from all around the world because to her tireless efforts and dedication.