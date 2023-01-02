From Aima Baig to Alia Bhatt — celebs ring in the new year with gigs, dinners and dance

While 2022 was a great year for Pakistani showbiz, 2023 looks so much more promising. With so many celebs having left an impressionable mark on the heart of viewers and listeners across the world, there is only looking forward to bigger and better projects this year and maybe a few more international debuts. So, to cherish the year that’s passed and in celebration of the one ahead, several ringed in 2023 with gigs, parties, smiles, reels, and so much more. From Sajal Aly and Sarwat Gilani, to Aima Baig and Alia Bhatt, here’s how your favourite stars from Pakistan and India clocked in 2023. One of the biggest highlights of 2022 was Pakistan almost winning the T20 world cup, so the man of the year– if not the series – had to be Babar Azam. And Fahad Mustafa, the eternal showman, made sure he surprised his fans with a wish from the Pakistan cricket team captain on his Instagram. Fahad shared a reel admitting that while he does not post on Insta often, he wanted to wish his followers with a special someone. And that special someone turned out to be Babar, who delivered with a new year’s wish. Singer Aima Baig clocked into 2023 with a huge gig, where she wished her fans and the crowd a happy new year. Posting a snippet from the event, she wrote on Insta, “Happy new year everyone! Here’s to hoping for a year full of new music and inner peace and forever bonds, be nice 2023.”