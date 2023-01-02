Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament concludes

The 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2022-23 concluded in a highly befitting manner at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the Men’s Singles Final Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-3,6-2 and won the 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2022-23 title. In the Ladies Singles Final, Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Esha Jawad 6-2,6-2 and won the 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2022-23 title.

Aziz Boolani CEO of Serena Hotels was the chief guest at the closing Ceremony. He distributed the prizes amongst the winners and Runner-ups and congratulated all the winners and runner-ups. Senator Salim Saifullah Khan President-PTF was the guest of honour at the closing ceremony. The President-PTF thanked Serena Hotels for conducting the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tournaments for the last seven years. He also appreciated and valued their support for promoting tennis in Pakistan. He also congratulated and appreciated the participation of the players from all over Pakistan. The President also lauded the efforts of the PTF Management and especially Mr Shahzad Akhtar Alvi ITF White Badge Referee, for organizing the event in a highly professional manner. He also thanked Print Media for the excellent coverage of the event.

The closing ceremony was also attended by Mr Saeed Ahmad Khan SVP-PTF, Mr Faisal Khan- Serena Hotels Col Gul Rehman Secretary-General-PTF, and diplomats, Serena Hotels Officials, Tennis Players, Coaches, Parents, MEDIA Persons and PTF Officials. The results are as under: Men’s Singles Final: Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-3,6-2 Ladies Singles Final: Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Esha Jawad 6-2,6-2

Boys 18& Under Singles -Final: Sami Zeb Khan bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-4,6-2 Boys 14& Under Singles- Final: Abubakar Talha bt Abdul Basit 6-2,6-2.