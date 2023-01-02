PM, Zardari discuss Punjab’s political imbroglio

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari held a telephonic conversation on Sunday during which they talked over about the current political predicament of Punjab. A private news channel quoting sources reported that both leaders talked about the expected vote of confidence of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that in the new year, he would use his energy and time to get the people out of difficulties, rehabilitate flood victims and put Pakistan on the path to growth and stability. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister, observed that 2022 was yet another tough year for Pakistan. The worst flooding in history aggravated the economic challenges. In another related tweet, the prime minister gave a message to the resilient Pakistani nation by saying that together they would bounce back. In 2022, he said, the one-third of Pakistan paid the heavy price due to climate change and for no fault of theirs. “To the resilient Pakistani nation. In 2022, the one-third of Pakistan paid the heavy price due to climate change and for no fault of theirs. Together we will bounce back as a nation,” the prime minister said.