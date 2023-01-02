IG Punjab pays rich tribute to police martyrs

Punjab Police is actively working day and night for the sacred duty of maintaining law and order in the society and protecting the lives and properties of the citizens. In this regard, 20 police force personnel embraced martyrdom during year 2022. According to the details, in the year 2022, Lahore Police has presented the highest number of 5 martyrdoms across the province. Among the martyrs of Lahore Police are one ASI, three constables and one traffic assistant. Two officers of Sheikhupura and Nankana police each were martyred. An inspector was martyred in Bhakkar, a sub-inspector each in Narowal and Pakpattan while an ASI rank officer was martyred in Chiniot. In Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhelum, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Okara, one policeman in every above mentioned districts embraced martyrdom. It is pertinent to mention that till now a total of 1590 officers and personnel of Punjab Police have sacrificed their lives while on duty. 137.50 million rupees have been released for the families of 9 martyrs of 2022 while the welfare cases of the remaining martyrs are in the final stages of completion. An amount of 43 lakh rupees has been paid to 10 Ghazis who were injured in various incidents while on duty.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has paid rich tribute to the police martyrs and said that the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are our national heroes and preferential steps shall remain continued for best welfare of their families. IG Punjab said that the brave sons of Punjab Police have always put their duty before their lives and laid foundation for safe future of the nation at the cost of their blood. Amir Zulfiqar Khan said that despite all the martyrdoms, the morale of Punjab Police is high and the police force will not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the future to protect the life and property of the citizens. IG Punjab directed all the supervisory officers of the province to utilize all available resources for welfare of families of the martyrs and not to leave them alone on any occasion of joy or sorrow. He expressed these views while paying tribute to the police martyrs of 2022 at the Central Police Office.