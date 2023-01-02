Change is visibly clear to everyone: Punjab CM

Member National Assembly Malik Umar Aslam Khan met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and development projects were discussed. CM while talking on the occasion stated that the Punjab government during only five months has done more work than the last five years adding that the change is visibly clear to everyone.CM maintained that the well-being of a common man is dear to him and the aim behind making new legislation is to ensure good governance. CM highlighted that we make decisions by taking into account problems and needs of the people adding that our resolve is to provide real service to the people.

The CM remarked that to create ease for the masses and provide them facilities is a mission of his life.CM outlined that we will continue our strives for the welfare of people jointly.CM apprised that real progress has started in the far-flung areas of Punjab including Khushab adding that equal progress is being made in the backward and neglected areas as well. CM informed that development projects are being formulated in consultation with the Assembly Members adding that record development works had been done during his previous tenure as well.CM vowed to set a record of doing public service as it had been done earlier. Malik Umar Aslam Khan extolled the commitment of CM Parvez Elahi to ensure welfare of the people adding that the Chief Minister always focused on the public welfare oriented development projects. Malik Umer Khan lauded CM Parvez Elahi for delivering in an effective manner during his first tenure and setting new records even now. Muhammad Sami was also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in his message on the eve of new year said that 2023 is a harbinger of good news to the Pakistani nation and we solemnly make a new pledge to forget our old enmities and distribute love among one another.CM prayed that may the new year brings economic, political stability and prosperity in the country.CM outlined that we pledge to work with more zeal and fervour for the progress of our dear homeland adding that the mission to ensure well-being of the people will continue.CM maintained that the objective which we adhere upon ourselves to serve the religion will further be taken forward.CM underscored that we have to make a pledge to learn from our past mistakes and move ahead with reformation in future.CM stated that Insha Allah the new year will rise with the good news and hope of a bright future, strong economy and progress of Pakistan.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the residence of Doctor Kamran Cheema at Upper Mall today.CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief with Doctor Kamran Cheema over the death of his father Khalid Mehmood Cheema.CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.CM offered fateha for forgiveness of the departed soul and prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family.CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Shahid Gujjar visited Kot Lakhpat Jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners. Chaudhry Shahid Gujjar himself ate food being served to the prisoners and checked its quality. He praised the quality of food being served to the prisoners. Chaudhry Shahid Gujjar also inspected the jail hospital and reviewed treatment facilities being provided to the prisoner patients. He asked from the prisoner patients about their problems. Chaudhry Shahid Gujjar stated that prisoners are also human beings and directed the concerned officials to provide them facilities according to law.