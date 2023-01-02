Sindh flood money being spent on horse trading: Cheema

The flood affectees of Punjab have been left in a lurch by the federal government but we will not leave our masses alone. The people of Sindh have been drowned in the flood torrent owing to their lust for money. The financial assistance amount being allocated for the Sindh flood affectees is being spent on horse trading under the dacoity rule of Zardari. The people have rejected those who are making bargain of the loyalties and conscience of the assembly members. The people will make the turncoats learn a bitter lesson in the next elections.

Spokesperson to CM and Punjab government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema expressed these views in a statement being issued. She said that it is a matter of great shame that the government affairs are in the hands of a sycophant Maryam Aurangzeb who does not know even ‘E’ of the economy. The imported government has economically ruined our country in last nine months and Maryam Aurangzeb by ignoring the economic and IMF experts is only doing false propaganda about Imran Khan.

Earlier, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema in her video message on the social media felicitated all the countrymen on the eve of new year and expressed her good wishes for them. She prayed that may Allah Almighty bestow His special blessings on Pakistan this year and rid us from thieves. The powerful and the impoverished should be equal before law in Pakistan and the lives and properties of people should remain protected. No one should be subjected to a murder attack and the new year should be a harbinger of good news of blessings and prosperity for the inhabitants of our country. Spokesperson Punjab government said that irreparable loss has occurred to Pakistan and the Pakistani people during last year. The year 2022 has departed by leaving behind many heart-rending memories and unerasing imprints on our minds. Our country is engulfed into the quagmire of difficulties. She prayed that may Allah Almighty grant indiscriminate fundamental rights and justice to every citizen and the year 2023 should be the year of supremacy of constitution and democracy in Pakistan.