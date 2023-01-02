Commitment to Serving People

Pakistan’s population continues to grow rapidly in an unabated manner, outpacing the national as well as family resources, particularly those of the people in the middle and lower segments of society. The prevalent and constantly rising prices of essential daily-use items are not only making people’s lives difficult but are also causing a slew of health issues. An increasing number of people, including women and children, are suffering from mental health disorders and psychological problems. The country’s population has already crossed the figure of 220 million, but unfortunately, it has the poorest mental health indicators as the existing number of psychologists and psychiatrists is very much on the low side. This acute shortage of mental health professionals is causing a significant gap between the availability of mental health specialists and the availability of mentally ill people for treatment.

Psychological problems in the country are, somehow, pretty widespread. There was no accurate data available from either official sources or private organizations. However, an estimated 50 million people of all ages and genders suffer from mental illnesses. Depression, substance abuse and excessive alcohol use, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder are among the many psychiatric problems reported in both urban and rural areas of the country for a variety of reasons and factors. According to another available estimate, a pretty high ratio of 36 percent of people in the country are suffering from anxiety and depression, which is generally caused by strained family and friendship relations. The feelings of somehow being unfit in society and the continuously unstable economic and political situations in the country adversely contribute to the increasing ratio of unemployment and poverty.

Bipolar disorder is a mental health problem that causes extreme, unusual, and unexpected shifts in the mood, energy, and activity levels of the sufferers.

While it is socially acceptable to seek medical attention for physical problems, seeking treatment for psychological disorders is more difficult in the country. In general, families, regardless of social status, hide mental illness cases to protect suffering patients from negative stereotyping. As stated above, there is an acute shortage of clinical psychologists and psychiatrists in Pakistan somehow, it is good to note that people, particularly young women, are now opting to study and specialize in clinical psychology to treat their fellow countrymen of all ages and genders suffering from psychological and psychiatric problems and issues.

One such young woman from a Gujranwala village is currently busy completing her higher studies in clinical psychology at a private university in Lahore, thus accomplishing her childhood dream of becoming a well-known figure in the medical profession as a qualified clinical psychologist in the country. One of her maternal aunts was abnormal. As a child, she used to look after her, and this only further strengthened her desire to become a clinical psychologist.

It was generally said and believed that if a doctor just listened attentively to his patient, almost half of his/her was even gone before taking any formal medication. Both psychologists and psychiatrists were trained to identify mental disorders, problems, and issues. A psychologist may help the patients address their symptoms through therapy, whereas a psychiatrist prescribes medication to treat any such patient. Claiming herself to be a good listener, which somehow is a rare quality among medical professionals, the trainee psychologist said that she wanted to hear her countrymen’s sorrows and spend her life serving the people of Pakistan. She says that she will be telling all the people, irrespective of sex and age, who come to her to remember that no matter how difficult life is, there is always hope and there is always help.

She already has to her credit working with adult patients at the Punjab Institute e of Mental Health and with autistic children at an international institute in Gulberg in Lahore. She emphatically stated that her mission in life was not to make money but to make people feel better, and that people who were having a lot of stress in life should come to her and she would help them overcome their problems.

Reiterating her dedication and commitment to serving the people as a clinical psychologist, the trainee, Zunaira Qayyum Khan, concluded, “It has always been my dream to help people who are having issues with the stress of life. Everyone has problems. My message is simple: help the people. Talk with people who look sad, lonely or depressed. Talking with kindness costs nothing. If we want a secure and healthy society, we must develop a sense of caring for one another.”

The writer is a Lahore-based freelance journalist, columnist and retired deputy controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad. He can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com.