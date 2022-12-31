Imran pushed country towards default

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s “biggest sin” is raising routed militants back to their feet, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Saturday.

“Those who referred to us as an imported government, in fact, imported terrorism. Imran Khan released terrorists from jails,” the foreign minister said while addressing workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Karachi. Bilawal questioned how national security can be compromised. “We fought terrorists in the past and are still ready to fight terrorism. We will defeat terrorists,” the minister said, underlining that Pakistan will succeed against terrorists despite the lack of resources.

“There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s security. We will defeat terrorists and bring peace,” FM Bilawal said. The foreign minister said that Imran Khan pushed Pakistan towards default. “Imran Khan will be accounted for the biggest sin,” he said. The minister, when speaking about the recent spate of terror attacks in the country, said that the PPP government in the past did not only fight against terrorism but also defeated it. He reminded attendees of the event about the mission to take down terrorists in Pakistan of his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto – whose death anniversary was commemorated a few days ago. “PPP’s government formed after Benazir’s martyrdom. Our soldiers embraced martyrdom,” he said.

Bilawal expressed optimism that a jiyala – a term politically associated with PPP stalwarts – will become mayor of Karachi in the next month’s local body elections due to the performance of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and hard work of party workers. Setting aside the reports that second phase of local government elections in Sindh are likely to be postponed yet again, Bilawal said the LG polls will be held on their scheduled date (January 15) as people are fed up with repeated postponements. “Now their wait is over because municipal elections will be held in Karachi on January 15, 2023.” Bilawal said he had asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to thwart all conspiracies and hold local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on time “because people are worried about their problems due to absence of local representatives”. The PPP chief said the people of Karachi witnessed how quickly development work was carried out in the metropolis under his party’s administrator.

“The doors of the local body representatives were opened for the citizens. A world record has been set for the delay of the local body elections in Karachi,” he added. Bilawal said PPP has fielded candidates belonging to all nationalities in all constituencies of the metropolis for the local government elections. “The entire Karachi is waiting for the elections and the candidates are tired of campaigning. The people in Karachi and Hyderabad are in desperate need of local body system.” He said that they have no fear of winning or losing, and will accept the results no matter what.