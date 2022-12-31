Romanian court extends detention of ex-kickboxer Tate in rape case

A Romanian court agreed late on Friday to extend the detention of Andrew Tate by 30 days, after the divisive internet personality was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group. The former professional kickboxer and his brother Tristan were detained on Thursday for an initial 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti-organised crime unit said after raiding their properties in Bucharest. Prosecutors had then petitioned the court to extend their detention. Commenting on the court decision, Tate’s lawyer Eugen Constantin Vidineac told reporters: “From our perspective, there are no grounds… for taking this most drastic preventive measure, but it is the judge’s prerogative.” Prosecutors said the Tate brothers had been under criminal investigation since April. “The four suspects … appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” the prosecutors said in a statement late on Thursday.