New Year and Pakistan

Nested in a difficult neighbourhood and suffering from a string of fires flaring up in different corners, not much would change for this godforsaken nation with a flick of the calendar. An overwhelming 20 million people displaced by an unprecedented natural disaster still await attention while the ailing economy blows an exasperated breath hoping to survive yet another day. However, to put our trust in the words of highly-beloved Queen Elizabeth, “Each day is a new beginning,” Pakistan too could do well by remembering to put in its best rather than dwelling on the predicaments of the days gone by.

Realising the opportunities hidden in its crippling challenges, Islamabad might finally break the 75-year-old pattern, go back to the drawing board and review the error in its ways. As has been implied a number of times on these pages, it all boils down to economics. That we both began and ended 2022, wrestling fears of default reveals a lot about our priorities list. The entire year was spent as a futile attempt to restore political order in the country, which left little other than breadcrumbs for the resolution of far more pressing matters. So consumed have we been with who said what to whom that the ever-so-deepening rupee fall, back-burning inflation numbers, minimal forex reserves and a sky-touching fiscal deficit did not land anywhere near the radar. If this fixation with poking holes in the enemies’ portfolios continues to overshadow genuine resuscitation efforts through 2023 as well, the coalition government would soon run out of doorsteps to knock at with the begging bowl. Restoring the security situation by going at the militants’ foothold with all the hammers and tongs available holds the key to pushing these terror outfits back inside the proverbial bottle and letting the world know that Pakistan is again open for business. Half-hearted campaigns might have worked in the past but hollow words cannot make for a ride through a Biblical storm.

We, at Daily Times, would like to extend our heartfelt wishes to all our readers. Happy New Year! *