J7 Emporium capital’s best modern high-rise: Maqbool Hussain

Chairman J7 Group Maqbool Husain and CEO Yasin Mehsud speaking to the investors on the occasion of New Year 2023 said the mega project named J7 Eporium is the best project for the citizens of the twin cities where there are several national and international brands.

This is an excellent business opportunity, Chairman Maqbool Hussain said. “We have given a wonderful project keeping in mind the international standards. The group has already completed numerous projects and has always played a role in providing business opportunities to the citizens of the twin cities,” he said. “Support of all stakeholders is necessary so that the country of Pakistan can progress on the path of development and prosperity,” he added.