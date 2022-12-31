Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Saturday said that the shoe manufacturing industry has great potential and the government must provide incentives to this sector.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the catwalk show at a local hotel, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that the Chamber platform was available to bring local brands forward. “Footwear contributes less than one percent to Pakistan’s global exports. However, despite of low contribution to the international footwear market, Pakistan is the seventh largest producer, manufacturing more than 2.0 per cent of all footwear produced worldwide.”

The RCCI President said shoe manufacturing was a significant part of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). He informed that Pakistan exported footwear to more than 60 countries on five continents and recently registered a high growth rate. Saqib further added that the government should focus on sectors that require minimum infrastructure and investment.

Later, motorcycles, mobile phones and other prizes were distributed during the ceremony. Representatives of shoe market association were also present on the occasion.