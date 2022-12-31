Shahid Afridi’s daughter ties the knot with Naseer Nasir

December concludes with the former cricketer Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa’s wedding. Ending the year in celebrations, the Afridi family, on Friday, gathered to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials with Naseer Nasir in Karachi.

A video making rounds on social media from the ceremony saw the fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi standing behind the groom and Nikah Registrar along with Shahid and his close friends and family. The clip sees everyone cheering and offering their best wishes for the newlyweds as the groom said ‘Qubool Hai.’

Earlier on Friday, the e-invite for the ceremony surfaced on the internet that featured the couple in white and yellow-themed clothes and revealed their Nikkah date. The year may be ending but the wedding galore is far from over.

Previously, the news of Shaheen’s wedding with Shahid’s second daughter Ansha surfaced as the details were finalised.

A source close to the Afridi family confirmed that the nikah ceremony of Shaheen and Ansha will be held in Karachi on February 3, before the next season of the Pakistan Super League starts. The source also revealed that the rest of the events will be held sometime later.