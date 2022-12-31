Cake, sweets sellers expect roaring business on new year

As the eve of new year is around the corner, the sweet and cake sellers in the federal capital have finalized special preparations, expecting huge business during the festive season. Keeping in view the new trends and demands, the bakeries have designed and displayed a variety of cakes decorated with images and themes related to new year celebration to attract buyers. A huge crowd was witnessed at the sweet shops and bakeries for placing orders for the customized cakes and sweets for the friends and family.