Pakistan at risk of default, warns Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid warned that the default risk of Pakistan was imminent amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves. In a media talk, the senior PTI leader lashed out at the coalition government in the Centre, saying it had earned a bad name for the country. She said the PTI had launched a protest against rising inflation in the country and demanded that the government decrease petroleum prices. The health minister also took a dig at the coalition government for running away from the elections. The Punjab government was making effort to extend health facilities to public through the “Sehat Card Programme,” she said, adding that all major cardiology hospitals in Sindh were facilitating the patients. She said PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz was upset due to the PTI’s health card initiative. Ms Rashid said budget for special education had been increased, besides announcing the launch of a school health programme.