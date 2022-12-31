Preventive measures being taken in wake of corona wave apprehension: Elahi

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik met with the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office in which the Head of Punjab Ehsaas Programme Dr. Sania Nishtar participated via video link and gave a detailed briefing about the rehabilitation and aid programme of the flood affectees. CM while talking on the occasion stated that the Punjab government is launching to undertake preventive measures in the wake of 7th corona wave apprehension in Punjab.CM disclosed that a forewarning system to inform about floods, diseases and calamities will be installed adding that early warning systems are being installed to provide prior indication of calamities at three places. CM maintained that the installation of early warning system would enable the concerned departments to take timely measures to save people, livestock, fields, properties etc from flood damages and destruction.

The CM apprised that rehabilitation work of the flood-affected people is ongoing expeditiously in Punjab. CM highlighted that the Punjab government disbursed aid among the flood affectees by its own resources and through the donations being collected by telethon. CM informed that more than five billion rupees are being distributed among the flood affectees and payments to 36 thousand affected families have been made adding that financial assistance has also been provided to the flood affectees to build their own houses.CM underscored that the Punjab government has ensured settlement of the flood affectees by its own resources and through the amount being collected by Imran Khan’s telethon. CM revealed that construction work of more than 55 thousand complete and partially destroyed houses is ongoing adding that he reached Rajanpur first of all when the flood arrived in Punjab and himself oversaw relief activities.CM highlighted that the Punjab government allocated rupees one billion to help the flood affectees of Sindh.

The CM intimated that special arrangements are being made for the facilitation of tourists in Murree and at other tourist places during rain and snowfall. CM outlined that screening of passengers coming from abroad and especially from China will be done. Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik while talking on the occasion remarked that the rescue and relief plan of Punjab government during flood is laudable adding that the Rescue 1122 institution performed highly appreciable and exemplary services during flood. Chairman NDMA Lt. General Inam Haider stated that to make a forecast prior to 30, 40 days about natural calamities is possible with the help of the latest technology. Lieutenant General Inam Haider forewarned that climate change is adopting a permanent feature and we will have to make ourselves prepared to effectively cope up with its hazardous effects. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Captain (Retd) Asad Ullah Khan, Caretaker Senior Member Board of Revenue Naveed Shirazi, DG Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, DG PDMA and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi ordered special arrangements to maintain traffic flow in the tourist sites especially Murree on the eve of new year.CM directed to eliminate overcharging and selling substandard edibles in Murree. CM directed the administration to strictly disallow vehicles exceeding a fixed number to enter on the routes going to Murree. CM directed that the administration and traffic officials should jointly ensure effective implementation of the traffic management plan.

The CM directed the senior police officers to themselves oversee traffic arrangements adding that fixed parking fee boards should be displayed prominently so as to eliminate overcharging parking fee problems. Moreover, CM took notice of public complaints relating to overcharging and selling substandard edibles and ordered to redress public complaints forthwith.CM directed that swift action should be taken with regard to overcharging and selling substandard edibles according to law.CM directed the Punjab Food Authority to fulfil its basic responsibility to provide quality eatables to the tourists.CM asserted that overcharging on tourist places will not be tolerated under any circumstance adding that the concerned officer will be deemed responsible on overcharging complaint.

Faisalabad Press Club delegation met with the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office and the delegation comprised President Faisalabad Press Club Shahid Ali, Senior Journalist Syed Khawar Abbas, Secretary Azadar Abidi, Member and Columnist Rana Iqbal Hussain. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Press Secretary to CM Iqbal Chaudhry and DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar were also present on the occasion. Matters pertaining to progress being made with regard to establishing a Journalist Colony In Faisalabad were discussed during the meeting.

The CM Parvez Elahi while talking on the occasion apprised that 190 Kanals of land has been earmarked for the Journalist Colony on the prime location of Faisalabad.CM revealed that the cabinet has also accorded its approval to transfer the allocated land in the name Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation (PJHF) along with approving grant worth rupees 25 crore.CM highlighted that annual grant will also be disbursed to Faisalabad Press Club.CM outlined that the journalists will be provided facility to obtain loans on soft terms from the Bank of Punjab to build their own houses adding that the Punjab government is fulfilling the dream of Faisalabad journalists for having their own house after Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The office-bearers of Faisalabad Press Club thanked the Chief Minister for approving a grant to establish a Journalist Colony in Faisalabad. President Faisalabad Press Club Shahid Ali remarked that CM Parvez Elahi has won the hearts of Faisalabad journalists adding that journalists can never forget his kindness and noble gesture. Syed Khawar Abbas lauded the steps of CM Parvez Elahi being taken to resolve the problems of journalists regarding Journalist Colony and Press Club.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari.CM telephoned Meena Leghari the wife of Late Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with her. CM prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family.CM remarked that he held a relationship of respect and dignity with Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari(Late) adding that the social and political services of Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari(Late) will be remembered for a long period of time.CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.