Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police, on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, held Flag March in connection with New Year Night to maintain law and order in the district.

Led by SP Saddar Mohammad Nabil Khokhar, the Flag March was participated by the traffic police, Dolphin Squad and Elite Force besides the district police.

The Flag March was started from Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters and after passing through Katchery Chowk, Mall Road, Chohar Chowk, Pirwadhai Mor, Qasim Market, Khattak Chowk, 22 No. Chongi, Kalma Chowk, Ahmedabad, Biscuit Factory Chowk, Dhok Noor, Nurzaman Colony, Tulsa Chowk, 502 Workshop, COD Chowk ended back at starting point.

More than 3600 police officers while 370 traffic officers will be on duty on the occasion of New Year’s Night.

Special pickets have also been installed in various police stations to prevent one-wheeling. Special teams of Elite and Dolphin Force while police station mobile vans will ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Senior police officers will be present in the field to check and brief the officers on duty.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said that crackdown would be conducted against those involved in aerial firing, fireworks, rioting and one-wheeling. All measures are being taken to protect lives and property of the citizens, he added.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Satti, directed the Police teams across the division to maintain law and order on the occasion of New Year Night.

According to the police spokesperson, in his message, the RPO said that it was everyone’s duty to abide by the law and to celebrate the New Year peacefully.

He urged the masses to abstain from encouraging each other to engage in one-wheeling, aerial firing, rioting, anti-social actions and misbehavior with women and families in public places on the New Year night celebrations.

“If you see any citizen breaking the law, immediately report to 15 police emergency number so that the police can take strict legal action against them.”

On the other hand, the RPO by issuing orders to the district police officers of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talla Gang and Murree said that the force should be deployed at all important places on the occasion of the arrival of the New Year and strict legal action should be taken against the law-breaking elements without any discrimination.

“All possible steps should be taken to ensure the safety of life and property of the public,” he said. The police have deployed over 3,200 cops across the city to maintain security on new year’s night, adding that one-wheeling and other stunts have also been banned in the city.