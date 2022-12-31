Rubya Chaudhry ties the knot with Umair Dar

Pakistan’s famed supermodel turned actor, Rubya Chaudhry announced her nikah with Umair Dar on social media.

The newly married Rubya Chaudhry turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, to share the news of her Nikah with her Instagram family.

She posted a picture with her now-husband Dar on the gram and penned, “Finally getting the chance to announce our Nikah.”

“Alhamdulillah Dulha Dulhan have found the perfect picture that doesn’t give away much of their private lives, but just enough to share their joy with everyone,” the ‘Parchaiyan’ actor added with the picture which sees her look absolutely royal in a red and green Sari, paired with gold traditional jewels.

The groom on the other hand looked dapper in his dark-hued Kurta Pajama paired with a white shawl over the shoulders. “Remember us in your prayers,” Chaudhry noted in her post. Soon after she broke the news on social media, several social users including the entertainment fraternity sent love and warm wishes to the new couple.

“Wow Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak?,” wrote the ‘Baaji’ actor Amna Ilyas in the comments section, while the newlywed comedian Ali Gul Pir noted, “Congratulations! Very happy for you.”

Other actors including Sunita Marshall, Uroosa Siddiqui, Zhalay Sarhadi and Rabia Butt were among the well-wishers as well.