India wicketkeeper Pant ‘stable’ after fiery car crash

NEW DELHI: India cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries but is in a stable condition after his car hit a central divider, flipped over and caught fire in the early hours of Friday morning. Police said the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was alone in the car when it crashed in the northern state of Uttarakhand, had lost control of the vehicle when he “dozed off”. The car flipped over twice, police added. Photographs of the crash showed extensive impact and fire damage to the car. Multiple reports in Indian media said that after Pant’s car collided with the traffic divider the player had to break open a window to escape the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames. India’s cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement the 25-year-old had suffered cuts to his forehead, torn a ligament in his right knee, and hurt his right wrist, ankle and toe. He also had abrasion injuries on his back, it said. “Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.