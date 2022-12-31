FTO recovers Rs 8.3 billion by resolving taxpayers’ cases

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) recovered Rs 8.3 billion by resolving complaints in tax payers’ cases for providing the relief to the complainers.

In this regard, Rs 18.42 million were refunded in the refund ‘Suzuki case’ only, out of which 151 checks were issued and 135 online payments were made, Senior Adviser FTO, Dr. Arslan Subctageen along with other advisers here in Federal office of FTO on Friday.

Senior Adviser said that similarly, 286 complainants were refunded in this case. He said that in the 22-year history of FTO, such excellent performance of the institution has not been recorded. He said that “we have provided maximum relief to complainants in tax cases.”

Dr. Arslan Subctageen said that during a short span of one year, Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah (HI-SI) has achieved a record and an incredible disposal of 6034 complaints in 2022.

In the year 2022, FTO office received 6959 complaints out of which 6034 have been disposed of, as compared to year 2021, wherein 3371 complaints were received, out of which 2868 have been disposed of, he said.

He said that being a former Senior Tax Officer, the FTO has a vast experience of tax matters and has resorted to maximum utilization of Section 33 of the FTO Ordinance, 2000, regarding informal resolution of disputes.

He said the FTO Office had its presence in seven cities when he took over last year on September 29th, 2021.

Senior Adviser said the FTO’s presence has been expanded in year 2022 to other five cities, including Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur, Abbottabad and Hub to provide speedy justice to the aggrieved taxpayers at their doorstep.