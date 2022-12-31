Bilawal congratulates new Chinese, Uzbek FMs

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday congratulated Qin Gang on his appointment as the new Chinese foreign minister and Saidov Bakhtiarov as the acting foreign minister of Uzbekistan. “Heartiest felicitations to H.E. Qin Gang on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of China,” he wrote on Twitter. The foreign minister said that he looked forward to working with Qin Gang towards taking the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to even greater heights. “Heartiest congratulations my dear brother Saidov Bakhtiarov on being appointed as Act. Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan,” Bilawal tweeted. He recalled Saidov Bakhtiarov’s warm hospitality during his visit to Samarkand. “Looking forward to working together to strengthen Pak-Uzbek relations in diverse fields,” the foreign minister remarked. Qin Gang, currently Chinese ambassador to the United States, was appointed as the country’s new foreign minister on Friday, replacing Wang Yi.